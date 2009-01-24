Betty Hatch Joins Collaborative Communities Foundation Board

Longtime community advocate has a passion for nurturing self-esteem in young people.

Betty Hatch has joined the Collaborative Communities Foundation’s board of directors.

The nonprofit Collaborative Communities Foundation is taking a leading role in minimizing youth violence by offering community-based outreach and mentoring to develop healthy youth and safe neighborhoods in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Hatch founded La Belle Model/Talent Agency & Professional Training School in Santa Barbara in 1963 and retired in 1991 after serving as president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce. She is a past president of the National Association for Self-Esteem and is involved with several organizations that provide opportunities for young women to promote self-esteem and confidence.

Cynthia Sanchez is with the Collaborative Communities Foundation.