Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: For a Tasty Experience, Little Sand Dabs Will Do You

The bottom line is that these tiny fish are the catch of your day.

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | January 24, 2009 | 2:55 a.m.

Before these latest storms moved in we enjoyed a week and a half of perfect winter weather ... high 70s, calm air and glassy flat water — that invited boaters to head to sea for a fishing trip. Problem is, many of our popular fish are out of season in January and February. Of the fish we can keep, most are not very active in the dead of winter. But we have one delicious little exception, sand dabs.

image
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)
Have you tried them in restaurants or in your own kitchen? You should! They put halibut to shame, according to my taste buds. They are related. Sand dabs look like baby halibut, but they are full grown. We have more sand dabs in our local waters than you would believe. And they are always hungry.

On a sand dab charter, one of my enthusiastic passengers described it, “You just sorta watch for a wiggle on your rod tip. Then wait for a second wiggle, and then reel up two of the tastiest little critters you ever met. Once at home, fry ‘em quick-like in peanut oil, and there’s nuthin’ like ‘em!” I’ve also experimented with sesame seed oil, grape seed oil and others. I haven’t had a bad sand dab yet. The only risk is overcooking. About 30 seconds on each side, for a medium size sand dab, will cook it to perfection.

Finding sand dabs can be tricky because they do not register on a fishfinder. You’re fishing by trial and error, although if sand dabs are in the spot you are trying, you will know it very quickly because they are voracious and competitive feeders. Once you find one of them, you’ve probably found all you’ll need, since they seem to congregate in the thousands. I find them on mixed mud and sand bottom in 150 to 300 feet. My own favorite places are off of the backside of Anacapa Island, outside the oil platforms off of Santa Barbara and off of Ellwood.

Rigging and baiting is simple enough. We tie up a double dropper loop, bait it with 4-inch strips of squid and drop it to the bottom. The fish lie on the bottom to ambush their prey, so keep the weight touching the bottom.

A 10-inch sand dab is a big fish. Seven or eight inches is more the norm. When really small ones — say four or five inches — come up, they are quite easy to release, providing the hook doesn’t tear flesh while being removed. Sand dabs do not have air bladders so they don’t suffer from barotrauma when brought up from deep water. Just carefully remove the hook and put them back in the water with a minimum of handling. They usually swim away unhurt, and that is gratifying. Put the keepers in cool water in a fish box, or on ice. Never put them in a gunny sack in the sun. That ruins fish flesh in a hurry.

Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 