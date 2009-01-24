CHP Calls Cell Phone a Factor in Highway 154 Wreck

Two women were injured in the accident, which occurred as the driver tried to get her phone, investigators say.

Investigators say a ringing cell phone contributed to Thursday’s one-car accident on Highway 154 west of San Antonio Creek Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Barba said Friday. The vehicle ended up on its roof after running off the road and down a 30-foot embankment about 3 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle and her passenger were injured in the wreck.

According to Barba, Miriam Duarte, 39, of Santa Barbara, was driving her 2000 Ford Focus eastbound on the highway at an unknown speed. As her cell phone rang she leaned over to pick it up and answer it, Barba said. The vehicle drifted out of her lane and off the roadway, plunging about 30 feet over the side and landing on its roof, trapping the two occupants.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team responded and used the Jaws of Life to free Duarte and her passenger, Maria Loyola, 49, of Santa Barbara. The two were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and treated for lacerations and complaints of pain.

Barba said alcohol was not a factor in the wreck.

