Cottage Hospital Collects $3 Million ‘Capstone’ Campaign Pledge

Montecito residents Toni and Stephen Haselton put $100 million fundraising goal over the top.

By Maria Zate | January 23, 2009 | 11:17 a.m.

The fundraising campaign to rebuild Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital has received a second substantial gift from Montecito residents Toni and Stephen Haselton, for $3 million.

The new donation comes at the close of the nonprofit hospital’s largest fundraising effort ever — a five-year drive to collect $100 million to support the rebuilding of the largest acute-care hospital on the Central Coast.

The Haseltons’ $3 million commitment represents the “capstone” gift that will allow Cottage to meet and exceed its $100 million fundraising goal.

“We have a tremendous amount of confidence in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and we are very proud to be associated with the hospital and its care-giving team,” the Haseltons explained. “It was very important to us to structure a significant commitment that would help the hospital reach and exceed its $100 million campaign goal.”

“This is an incredibly generous and important gift from Stephen and Toni Haselton, one that will serve as the capstone to a community-wide campaign to rebuild Cottage Hospital,” said Ron Werft, president and chief executive officer of Cottage Health System.

“On behalf of the Cottage Health System Board of Directors, I want to express my gratitude for their philanthropic spirit and belief in our mission.”

Since the campaign’s launch in 2004, the Haseltons have made more than $5.5 million in pledges.

In early 2007, the Haseltons made their first gift to the campaign for $2.5 million. In honor of this gift, the new neonatal intensive care unit at Cottage Children’s Hospital will be named after two of the Haseltons’ grandchildren, Fiona and Sarah Haselton.

Cottage Children’s Hospital, which will be located on the third floor of the new Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, will include all specialized pediatric units, and will be adjacent to Women’s Services.

Along with their campaign gifts, the Haseltons have created a fund to support the special needs of families whose children are being cared for at Cottage Children’s Hospital.

Maria Zate represents Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

