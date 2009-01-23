Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 11:05 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Goleta Valley Historical Society Names Volunteer of the Year

By Dacia Howard | January 23, 2009 | 11:31 a.m.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society will honor Joan Rakowski as its first “Volunteer of the Year” on Sunday, Jan. 25.

Article Image
Joan Rakowski
“Joan has done tremendous work for our organization,” said Robin Cederlof, GVHS president, who will present the award to Rakowski during the organization’s annual meeting at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge.

Joan Rakowski has been a dedicated volunteer for the past 16 years. When asked how her volunteer career at Rancho La Patera & Stow House began, Joan pointed out, “I always said I would volunteer as soon as I retire.”

And that is just what she did. Joan retired after 25 years as a Special Education teacher for the Goleta School District and quickly began her work on behalf of the Society. When asked how she became interested in helping out Joan said, “I would bring my own family to events such as the 4th of July and it seemed like a great group of people.”

During her 16 years, Joan served in many roles, including on the board of directors, as president of the GVHS Ladies League, events support, and as manager of collections. She says that her favorite ways to help are “arranging displays in the Stow House and cataloging the collections, especially the historic wedding gowns.”

Joan’s favorite memory was made in 2007, she said, when during Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, local band Hot Lava sang her “Happy 70th Birthday” in front of 1,500 people. What keeps her coming back, though, is a “love of the Stow family history and the wonderful friendships with other volunteers.”

When not busy at the Stow House, Joan dedicates her time to her family and her church, Saint Marks University Parish. Joan has been married for nearly 50 years to fellow volunteer Arnold Rakowski, with whom she has 3 children and 5 grandchildren.

Linda Foster, volunteer coordinator and Rancho La Patera Caretaker of 20 years said, “When I think of Joan Rakowski, the word that comes to mind is generosity. Over the years I’ve watched how she cares for her children and grandchildren, supports her community of faith, and pours herself out here at GVHS.”

The meeting will also feature a presentation by Rick Wolf, “Soldiers in Agriculture: The Bracero Program in Santa Barbara County.”
 
For more information please contact the society at 805.681.7216 or click here.

Dacia Harwood is the events and marketing coordinator for Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 