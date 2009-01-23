Hospice of Santa Barbara Seeking Volunteers

Hospice of Santa Barbara is seeking volunteers for its “I Have a Friend” Mentor program.

Mentor volunteers are adults who have suffered the loss of a parent or sibling as a child. They are trained and matched with children who have recently suffered a similar loss.

Mentors help the children understand that not only are they normal, but also that their lives will be good again, and they can be happy and successful people.

The mentor volunteer training session begin on Tuesday, March 3. Dinner will be included each evening.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is hoping that good mentor matches from the community will come forward to help these children recover from their painful loss.

If you would like to volunteer for the Mentor program, please call Joy Janssen at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 805.563.8820.

Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.