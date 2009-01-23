Youth-Produced Films Look at Gang Violence

The first documentary will hear from the family and friends of teens killed by recent gang violence in Santa Barbara. In heart-wrenching interviews, loved ones grieve and plea for the violence to stop.

Another film will follow a former gang member as he gets a gang-related tattoo removed from his face, with his small son at his side.

The films will be shown from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Victoria Hall Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.

Since 2007, Youth CineMedia has helped more than 700 at-risk youth in the tri-counties.