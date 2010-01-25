DA Christie Stanley to Retire, Citing Health Concerns

Stanley, who has cancer, plans to leave her position within two weeks

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Christie Stanley will retire within two weeks because of uncertainties about her health, according to a statement her office released Monday.

Stanley has been battling breast cancer and recently suffered a broken hip.

She has served in the District Attorney’s Office for more than three decades, and was elected to the position of DA in 2006.

“Christie wishes to thank all those who have supported her during this incredibly difficult time and for the tireless efforts of her staff, at all levels, on behalf of public safety and the citizens of Santa Barbara County,” said a news release issued Monday by Deputy District Attorney Josh Lynn.

In October, Stanley appointed Lynn as acting district attorney. Lynn is running against Senior Deputy District Attorney Joyce Dudley for the DA seat in June’s election.

