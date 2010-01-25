Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:32 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Devereux California Presents Culture of Caring Award

Staff member Isaac Larner is recognized for his care and support of his clients

By Janis Johnson | January 25, 2010 | 4:45 p.m.

Devereux California recently honored Isaac Larner with the annual 2009 Culture of Caring award.

The award recognizes the outstanding personal and professional service of a direct-care staff member from each Devereux center across the country who typifies the spirit of caring that has long been the hallmark of Devereux’s mission and the legacy of its founder, Helena Devereux.

“Isaac is consistently a kind and supportive staff member, and his focus is always on the needs of the clients he serves,” said Devereux California Executive Director Amy Evans, who presented the award to Larner. “His open style and the depth of his care impact those around him every single day.”

Adult programs manager Caitlin Mackintosh added, “Isaac’s current workplace is in a nine-person residence for men and women — Mark Villa — on the Devereux campus in Goleta, where he is very much ‘at home’ as assistant supervisor. The adults who live there often express their happiness at having Isaac in their lives.”

In receiving the prestigious award, Larner said, “I’m very honored to have been chosen, but I feel more fortunate to be in a position to support individuals in building on their strengths in a very nurturing environment. I have truly found my niche here.”

Established in Santa Barbara in 1945, Devereux California is part of the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health-care services in the country, and provides comprehensive services to individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities and/or psychological, emotional, behavioral or neurological disorders.

— Janis Johnson is the manager of external affairs for Devereux California.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 