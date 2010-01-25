Devereux California Presents Culture of Caring Award

Staff member Isaac Larner is recognized for his care and support of his clients

Devereux California recently honored Isaac Larner with the annual 2009 Culture of Caring award.

The award recognizes the outstanding personal and professional service of a direct-care staff member from each Devereux center across the country who typifies the spirit of caring that has long been the hallmark of Devereux’s mission and the legacy of its founder, Helena Devereux.

“Isaac is consistently a kind and supportive staff member, and his focus is always on the needs of the clients he serves,” said Devereux California Executive Director Amy Evans, who presented the award to Larner. “His open style and the depth of his care impact those around him every single day.”

Adult programs manager Caitlin Mackintosh added, “Isaac’s current workplace is in a nine-person residence for men and women — Mark Villa — on the Devereux campus in Goleta, where he is very much ‘at home’ as assistant supervisor. The adults who live there often express their happiness at having Isaac in their lives.”

In receiving the prestigious award, Larner said, “I’m very honored to have been chosen, but I feel more fortunate to be in a position to support individuals in building on their strengths in a very nurturing environment. I have truly found my niche here.”

Established in Santa Barbara in 1945, Devereux California is part of the largest nonprofit provider of behavioral health-care services in the country, and provides comprehensive services to individuals of all ages who have developmental disabilities and/or psychological, emotional, behavioral or neurological disorders.

— Janis Johnson is the manager of external affairs for Devereux California.