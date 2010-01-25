‘Kid Power’ Kick-a-Thon a Benefit for Haiti

All donations at Saturday's event will go to the Red Cross

South Coast Karate is holding a Kid Power Kick-a-Thon and fundraiser from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., to benefit the families affected by the earthquake in Haiti.

All donations will be given to the American Red Cross. Each donor will receive a gift card to South Coast Karate as a token of appreciation.

Saturday’s event is open to the public. The students will teach kicks that can be used for self-defense, to increase balance, to develop muscle strength, to improve flexibility and to teach focus.

Donations can be mailed to Help for Haiti, c/o South Coast Karate, Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta, CA 93117, or handed to the office personnel or any South Coast Karate student or family member, with Haiti code AP-2885.

— Brian Jordan represents South Coast Karate.