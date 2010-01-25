Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:17 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Who Wants to Fight for Property Rights?

By Shaun Tomson | January 25, 2010 | 11:31 p.m.

NextG, a San Jose-based telecommunications company, may have set its sights on a utility pole outside your front door as an excellent location for a wireless cell-phone antenna.

No matter that the antenna is ugly and a visual blight, any utility pole is a potential profit center, and it seems that a homeowner has very little say in the issue.

I’m one of the many victims across Santa Barbara at the site of one of the 39 proposed wireless antenna sites. I will have the rare privilege of being able to gaze forever at this 26-inch antenna from my dining area as I look across to the mountains. And all the people who take walks around our neighborhood also will be treated to the antenna and 38 others — courtesy of NextG’s munificence.

A few months ago, a small sign popped up on the pole on my property informing me that a wireless antenna was planned. Then the trucks moved in, parking on my property without permission and stringing cables, in advance of any approval on the antennas’ erection. Isn’t corporate America just great? Build it and they will bend. Just bring in the steamrollers and flatten individual property rights.

I worked hard to buy my little place — I didn’t inherit any money or win the lottery. I bought it because I liked the view and liked the neighborhood. Now a large, out-of-town corporation wants to change what I’ve got to make some money — at my expense.

Well, I’m going to fight it. I’m going to go all the way. This is round one of a 15-round match. So to NextG: Bring it on. Tell your lawyers to get ready. This is one small bloke who is not going to lay down without a fight.

If anyone else is interested in preserving their property rights, come along in support of our appeal of the NextG wireless antennas to the Montecito Planning Commission at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Engineering Building, 123 E. Anapuma St., Room 17.

Shaun Tomson
Santa Barbara

