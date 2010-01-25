Peoples’ Self-Help Housing to Host Roundtable on Jobs, Economic Growth

Residents, business owners and community leaders are invited to weigh in at Wednesday's forum

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, will host a countywide roundtable on job creation and economic growth from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the community room of Peoples’ housing complex Los Adobes de Maria II, 1148 W. Boone St. in Santa Maria.

The forum will provide an opportunity for residents, business owners and community leaders to share ideas on creating jobs and improving economic opportunities.

Co-hosted with the USDA, the forum will be moderated by Sheryl Flores, PSHH director of self-help housing development. Similar forums are being led and organized by USDA Rural Development throughout the state and the nation. Reservations are not required but encouraged by calling PSHH at 805.781.3088 x0 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Business owners, residents, state and local officials, union members, nonprofit organizations, community leaders, economists and other interested parties are invited to share ideas during this roundtable discussion. Attendees will have an opportunity to talk about steps that can be taken to grow the economy and put Americans back to work.

Following the forums and town meetings held around the country, a final report will be produced for USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and President Barack Obama. The final report also will be sent to all participants who signed in as well as members of California’s state legislature, congressional delegation and other interested parties.

The primary focus of the forum will be on gathering ideas on how to accelerate job growth in rural America. Some of the topics to be discussed are:

» Exploring ways to rejuvenate and promote local businesses

» Creating jobs by rebuilding America’s infrastructure

» Creating new opportunities from existing ones, such as with value-added agricultural products

» Supporting job growth among small businesses

» Preparing workers for 21st-century jobs

The desired outcomes for the stateside forums are:

» Produce one document that clearly outlines the needs and issues of California regarding jobs and economic development in our rural communities and resource-based industries: agriculture, forestry and fisheries

» Some sense of consensus on the contents of this document so that California’s diverse interest groups can begin to work together to pursue the recommendations offered

» A shared experience by the various partners at the local level that can be built upon for future collaboration

Click here for more information on the forums or the report.

— Annette Montoya is the corporate communications manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.