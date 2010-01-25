Steve Cushman Joins Monarch Wealth Strategies Board

The newly appointed advisor is also president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce

Steve Cushman has joined the board of advisors of Monarch Wealth Strategies.

Cushman has been the president and executive director of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce for the past 22 years.

He is a graduate of UCSB and has done graduate work in administration at San Diego State University and the University of California at San Diego. He is also a graduate of the Fundraising Institute.

Cushman is host-producer of Commerce, a weekly business radio talk show and has served on more than 90 local boards and commissions.

He has worked in private enterprise, government, universities, museums and the nonprofit sector.

The Santa Barbara resident created and operated three commercial enterprises and has served as director of athletics for the city of San Diego, director of the San Diego Marathon, director of the San Diego State Athletic Foundation, associate director of the Southwest Museum and president of the Downtown Organization.

Monarch Wealth Strategies assists clients with integrated financial planning strategies. For more information, click here or call 805.564.0800.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.