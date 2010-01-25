Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:27 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Steve Cushman Joins Monarch Wealth Strategies Board

The newly appointed advisor is also president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce

By Candice Tang | January 25, 2010 | 6:30 p.m.

Steve Cushman
Steve Cushman

Steve Cushman has joined the board of advisors of Monarch Wealth Strategies.

Cushman has been the president and executive director of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce for the past 22 years.

He is a graduate of UCSB and has done graduate work in administration at San Diego State University and the University of California at San Diego. He is also a graduate of the Fundraising Institute.

Cushman is host-producer of Commerce, a weekly business radio talk show and has served on more than 90 local boards and commissions.

He has worked in private enterprise, government, universities, museums and the nonprofit sector.

The Santa Barbara resident created and operated three commercial enterprises and has served as director of athletics for the city of San Diego, director of the San Diego Marathon, director of the San Diego State Athletic Foundation, associate director of the Southwest Museum and president of the Downtown Organization.

Monarch Wealth Strategies assists clients with integrated financial planning strategies. For more information, click here or call 805.564.0800.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 