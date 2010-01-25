Storm Damage Closes Northbound Highway 135

It could take up to three weeks to repair a collapsed drainage pipe

As a result of the winter storms in the area last week, Highway 135 south of the Junction of Highways 1/135 near Orcutt (San Antonio Road) in Santa Barbara County remains closed in the northbound direction.

The closure is because of a drainage pipe under the highway that collapsed, resulting in damage to the roadway.

Highway 135 is expected to be repaired and reopened in two to three weeks. Motorists may detour by using San Antonio Road to Highway 1.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol urge motorists to be aware of electronic message boards and road signs about the closure.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans, District 5.

