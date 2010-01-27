Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

The Samarkand: A Rich History, a Community Resource

Retirement community prepares seniors — and their children — for the right future for them

By John Hall, The Samarkand of Santa Barbara | January 27, 2010 | 12:24 p.m.

It began as a boys’ school in 1916. Then, it became a plush hotel decorated with Persian rugs and Flemish tapestries. It thrived in the “Roaring Twenties,” changed hands after the stock market crash in 1929, and became officers’ quarters during World War II. In 1955, the guests were replaced by residents when the buildings were converted into a retirement home. But it didn’t thrive with dignity and distinction until Covenant Retirement Communities assumed ownership in 1966.

Article Image

The Samarkand of Santa Barbara is now a retirement community offering residential living, assisted living, assisted living with memory support, and skilled nursing care. The original building may be gone, but the koi pond, magnolia trees and blue vases are reminders of the rich past of these 16 acres at 2550 Treasure Drive.

Just as the campus has changed over the past century, The Samarkand has adapted in how it serves the needs of seniors and their families, while retaining the tradition and values that remain at the core of its mission: to affirm the dignity of each person.

Almost 9 million Californians, or 23 percent of the population, are Baby Boomers. This generation is facing difficult issues about aging, but for most of them, it’s not getting older that causes them concern, but their aging parents.

“We work with many families who are earnestly looking for the right choices and options for their aging parents,” said Pam Bigelow, marketing director for The Samarkand. “But before they can get to that point, they aren’t sure how to approach their parents about the issues that come with aging.”

So, The Samarkand and 14 other Covenant Retirement Communities across the country are engaged in a new program to help families talk about these issues. The Web site, www.HavingtheConversation.com, features articles on things like, “When is the right time to give up the car?” and “Is staying in the house a good idea?”

“But the most popular page is the article titled, ‘How to best get started,’” Bigelow said. “People want to know how to bring up the subject without scaring mom or dad, or alienating them. It’s about a two-way conversation, and we give ideas that work.”

To help adult children through the process, the Web site includes a video, articles that can be downloaded and shared with aging parents, checklists for families, and a list of national resources and local services that may be available.

While The Samarkand is an option for those who choose a retirement community, Bigelow is quick to point out that the program is not trying to “sell” anyone on ideas that might not be a good fit.

“We are proud to provide a welcoming community and home to those who live here, but ‘Having the Conversation’ is not about The Samarkand or Covenant Retirement Communities; it’s about family members talking with each other, expressing their feelings, hopes and concerns,” she said. “It’s about peace of mind.”

Bigelow says many families may come to the realization that a retirement community is a perfect fit, or that it is not. Simple adjustments at home may make life a lot easier for aging parents. Hiring in-home care is another option. Sometimes the family can provide the best living arrangements. She says the important thing is for adult children and aging parents to reach a decision together.

Bigelow has been with The Samarkand for nearly 20 years, and recalls what one resident told her in 1991:

“A husband and wife were moving their boxes and we were talking about why they made the decision to move in,” Bigelow recalled. “She told me, ‘We came here as a gift to our children.’ Having ‘The Conversation’ is our gift to families.”

Click here for more information about The Samarkand of Santa Barbara, or call 805.687.0701.

— John Hall represents The Samarkand of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 