‘Catch the Wave’ at Marymount’s Open House on Sunday

The school's free event will include fun and activities for the whole family

Marymount of Santa Barbara, 2130 Mission Ridge Road, a pre-K through eighth grade independent school, will host an open house from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 30.

The theme for the open house is “Catch the Wave at Marymount.“

The public is invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun for the whole family. There is no admission fee.

Families can enjoy eating food, learning about sea creatures in a Ty Warner Sea Center touch tank, hanging 10 on a mechanical surfboard, designing their own boat or steering an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) in the depths of a pool.

Families will have the chance to meet Heal the Ocean’s Junior Council members, interact with Marymount students, faculty and families, and visit Marymount’s beautiful and historic campus centrally located in Santa Barbara on the Riviera.

There will be prizes, including an A-Frame surfboard, and music and entertainment for all, so bring a friend and come “Catch the Wave at Marymount.”

To make a reservation, call 805.569.1811 x131. Drop-ins are welcome, too. Click here for more information.

— Marie Sexton represents Marymount of Santa Barbara.