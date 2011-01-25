Retrials Coming Up for Defendants in Lyons, Carachure Homicide Cases

The judge in the Lyons case is interviewing groups of 100 people at a time to find prospective jurors

Jury selection began last week in the Corey Lyons retrial, and Judge Brian Hill is asking panels of 100 people at a time whether they are able to sit for a trial from February to April.

Lyons is accused of killing his brother, Daniel, and his brother’s life partner, Barbara Scharton, in their Mesa home in May 2009. A mistrial was declared nine weeks into the proceedings last year after one of the prosecution’s witnesses responded prejudicially to a question.

Hill said he wants the jurors to know nothing about the case if possible, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss. Defense attorney Bob Sanger has suggested a change of venue, as many people read trial coverage the first time around, but it’s not being pursued as of now.

The attorneys want 16 jurors again, which includes four alternates.

It’s the second homicide case to be declared a mistrial recently.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren’s case against the four people accused of killing Lorenzo Carachure has already selected a jury and a trial date is set for the end of January. The case ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn’t come to a consensus on a verdict.

