Judge Issues Tentative Ruling in Care Home’s Lawsuit Against Police Chief Cam Sanchez, Family

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle issued a tentative ruling Tuesday in the civil case between a local convalescent hospital and Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez and his wife, Guadalupe Olivia Gonzales, regarding the alleged unpaid bill of his mother-in-law’s care.

Mission Terrace Convalescent Hospital lists five family members as defendants for breach of written and oral contracts, and the lawsuit claims the $134,000 bill was never paid for Arminda Gonzales’ 17-month stay.

Mission Terrace has agreed to withdraw its first cause of action, and the ruling states that the written contract “does not provide that anyone other than Arminda Gonzales has any financial responsibility for payment,” though care was given on behalf of all of the defendants.

Anderle also ruled that Mission Terrace’s allegation of a breach of oral contract means the company has to prove it formed an oral contract with each of the five defendants to move forward.

Mission Terrace’s attorney had no comment and agreed with the tentative, while none of the defendants or legal counsel appeared in court.

There is a case management conference scheduled in the case for March.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .