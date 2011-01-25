Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Issues Tentative Ruling in Care Home’s Lawsuit Against Police Chief Cam Sanchez, Family

Mission Terrace Convalescent Hospital alleges breach of contract over an unpaid $134,000 bill

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 25, 2011 | 10:55 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle issued a tentative ruling Tuesday in the civil case between a local convalescent hospital and Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez and his wife, Guadalupe Olivia Gonzales, regarding the alleged unpaid bill of his mother-in-law’s care.

Mission Terrace Convalescent Hospital lists five family members as defendants for breach of written and oral contracts, and the lawsuit claims the $134,000 bill was never paid for Arminda Gonzales’ 17-month stay.

Mission Terrace has agreed to withdraw its first cause of action, and the ruling states that the written contract “does not provide that anyone other than Arminda Gonzales has any financial responsibility for payment,” though care was given on behalf of all of the defendants.

Anderle also ruled that Mission Terrace’s allegation of a breach of oral contract means the company has to prove it formed an oral contract with each of the five defendants to move forward.

Mission Terrace’s attorney had no comment and agreed with the tentative, while none of the defendants or legal counsel appeared in court.

There is a case management conference scheduled in the case for March.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 