SBCC Closes Centennial Celebration with New Book

SBCC officially closed its year-long centennial celebration with the launch of A Century of Success: A Future of Possibilities, a 128-page hardcover book covering the college’s first 100 years of history.

Written by Summerland resident Leslie Andrea Westbrook, the book chronicles the early beginnings of education in Santa Barbara, the birth of the college and its roots that are intertwined with other educational institutions as well as the college’s moves to several campuses. College programs, innovations, growth and expansion, challenging budgets times, bond issues, and campus life — including U.S. presidential visitors and noted alumni — are also highlighted.

With more than 180 photos and illustrations, the book celebrates the students, faculty, staff, administrators and supporters who have provided the energy and enthusiasm to make SBCC the premier community college that it is today, known statewide and nationally for its exceptional reputation, achievements and successes. The book was underwritten through the generosity of publisher and historian Dr. Eric Boehm.

“This book brings together in a masterful and engaging way 100 years of history, memories, challenges and victories of Santa Barbara City College,” SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban said in the book’s introduction. “The demand for what we offer — an exceptional and affordable higher education and comprehensive services — has never been greater.”

She added, “Our college provides a first, second, third or lifelong chance for many who otherwise would not have any education opportunity. We are confident in our future and look forward to the next 100 years of stellar history.”

The publication of A Century of Success: A Future of Possibilities is the last project in SBCC’s year-long centennial celebration, which also included a kick-off event at La Playa Stadium for faculty and staff, a historical photo exhibition that was on display at Santa Barbara City Hall from December 2009 through May 2010, and the release of a student documentary that debuted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February 2010.

A Century of Success: A Future of Possibilities is on sale at the SBCC Bookstore for $25 and can be purchased online through the bookstore by clicking here. Other sales locations include Tecolote Bookstore in Montecito, Chaucer’s Books and the Book Den in Santa Barbara, and Borders in Goleta.

The public is invited to book signings with author Westbrook and SBCC representatives:

» Saturday, Feb. 12, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tecolote Book Store, 1470 E. Valley Road, No. 52 in Montecito

» Sunday, March 13, 3 p.m. at Chaucer’s Book Store, Loreto Plaza, 3321 State St. in Santa Barbara

» Monday, March 14 at SBCC Bookstore, East Campus, 721 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.