Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Supports Young Artists

Scholarships are awarded to 18 seniors from five local high schools

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is proud to support local art students through its annual Art Scholarship Exhibition and Awards.

2011 marks the 32nd year of the Scholarship Foundation’s art patrons providing local art students scholarship support from the community.

Scholarships were awarded to 18 high school seniors planning to continue their education in the arts. This year’s winners attend Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Laguna Blanca, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara high schools.

Awards were based on the quality of student portfolios. The competition was judged by local artists Anthony Askew, Patti Jacquemain and Joan Rosenberg-Dent. The Art Scholarship Exhibition and Reception was held Thursday at the Ridley Tree Education Center.

Each year there are a number of talented art students the foundation must turn away because of a lack of funds. Please contact the Scholarship Foundation at 805.687.6065 if you or your business or community group would like to sponsor a scholarship for young artists.

Since 1962, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has helped more than 25,000 Santa Barbara County students more than $65 million in awards. The Scholarship Foundation manages scholarship funds for many businesses, organizations, associations, civic and service clubs, family foundations and individuals.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.