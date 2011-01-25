Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Summer For Kids in Montecito Offering Organic-Pure Candy

The Coast Village Road store will host a special event Feb. 5

By Adriana Shuman | January 25, 2011 | 2:07 p.m.

Understanding that it’s difficult to keep children from eating candy, Summer For Kids has introduced organic-pure candy that not only tastes great but is a safer and better choice for families.

The candy is free of trans fats, GMOs, corn syrup, gluten, and artificial colors and flavors.

Artificial colors and preservatives have shown increased hyperactivity and decreased attention span in a wide range of children with and without learning disabilities. Artificial colors are primarily coal-tar derivatives made from chemical compounds that are made when coal is distilled.

Summer For Kids will be celebrating its new addition to the store, 1235 Coast Village Road in Montecito, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5. Stop by to learn about the safe options that are available on the market, and enjoy free homemade lemonade by Summer, free professional photography by Michelle Able and free balloons.

Summer For kids also offers a private room for children’s parties, classes or events.

For more information, call 805.565.2277 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Adriana Shuman represents Summer For Kids.

