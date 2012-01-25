Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:35 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

California Republican Party Chairman Endorses Strickland for Congress

State senator is running to represent California's newly drawn 26th District

By Jake Parsons for Sen. Tony Strickland | January 25, 2012 | 3:49 p.m.

California Republican Party Chairman Tom Del Beccaro announced Wednesday his endorsement of state Sen. Tony Strickland in the campaign for California’s newly drawn 26th Congressional District.

“I’ve known Tony for a long time, and there is no one who can represent this community better than him,” Del Beccaro said. “He has a distinguished record of service to Ventura County families and will make a fantastic representative in Congress. We desperately need more people in Washington, D.C., willing to stand up for fiscal discipline and our shared values. I’m proud to endorse Tony Strickland for Congress.”

Del Beccaro’s endorsement of Strickland is his first of the election cycle.

“I’m humbled and grateful to have the support of Chairman Del Beccaro in this race,” Strickland said. “He’s been a tremendous advocate for responsible fiscal policy and a fantastic chairman.”

Immediately after announcing his campaign for Congress, the Strickland campaign raised $317,915 in the first day.

Strickland was elected to the California Senate representing parts of Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties in 2008. He previously served the area as a member of the Assembly from 1998 to 2004.

He is marred to his wife of 13 years, Audra. Together they have two small children: Ruby Ruth and Anthony Paul.

— Jake Parsons for state Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Simi Valley.

 
