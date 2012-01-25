Coastline Christian Academy Hosting K-8 Open House on Friday

Parents of children from preschool to seventh grade exploring K-8 schools for fall 2012 are invited to be a guest at Coastline Christian Academy’s Open House from 8 to 10 a.m. this Friday, Jan. 27, at 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road (near Fairview Avenue).

Coastline Christian Academy is a kindergarten through eighth-grade interdenominational Christian school for Christian families offering academic excellence, small class size, affordable tuition and Biblically-based curriculum in a loving, family-oriented environment.

After a brief registration, guests are invited to join the school for its morning chapel program (starting promptly at 8:10 a.m.), followed by a campus tour that will include all classrooms and grounds, and concluding with a reception with Principal Mary Osgood, where parents will learn about the school curriculum and have a chance to ask questions and talk informally with many current Coastline parents.

Interested parents are encouraged to pre-register for this event by calling the school at 805.967.5834. Walk-ins are also welcome.

— Kerry Graffy Mariea is the community and media relations coordinator for Coastline Christian Academy.