Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 2:30 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Hot Tuna Heats Up the Lobero Theatre

Jack Casady talks with Noozhawk after the sold-out show about the experience and working with partner Jorma Kaukonen

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | January 25, 2012 | 7:44 p.m.

Another sold-out appearance by Hot Tuna earlier this month brought together old friends onstage and in the audience at the Lobero Theatre to share an opportunity to hear songs from the band’s first new music in 20 years.

The acoustic set showcased folk rock and Americana from Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen, who have played together for 50 years as a top-touring act in Hot Tuna and as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members of Jefferson Airplane.

Casady is considered one of today’s most innovative electric bass players, having also played with Jimi Hendrix and the Grateful Dead, and Kaukonen was named by Rolling Stone as one of the top guitarists of all time.

In a telephone interview after the recent Santa Barbara show, Casady shared some feelings on working with partner Kaukonen and his experiences playing at the Lobero, where Hot Tuna also played sold-out shows in 2011 and 2007.

“I love the theater.The theater is tremendous. It’s got a great historic background,” Casady said. “When you look on the walls in the Green Room, you see all the various actors and musicians that have played there. They have a lot of respect for the artists who perform there. It’s a wonderful place to play.”

Casady and Kaukonen were joined onstage for this special evening with old friend David Bromberg, a versatile string instrument musician who’s been hired for many recording sessions, playing on hundreds of records for artists including Bob Dylan, The Eagles, Willie Nelson and Carly Simon.

“When we play with someone else on a show like we did with David Bromberg, then we have an opportunity to have David sit in with us and us sit in with David to do different things,” Casady said. “David’s great. He’s an old, old friend. He’s a wonderful musician, a great human being and great to work with.”

In 2011, Hot Tuna released an acclaimed new studio album, Steady As She Goes.

Jeff Greenfield, left, and Nadav Sklar take in a VIP preshow reception before the Hot Tuna concert.
Jeff Greenfield, left, and Nadav Sklar take in a VIP preshow reception before the Hot Tuna concert. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

“We hadn’t been in the studio to make a new Hot Tuna album in 20 years. All that time we’d been out on the road for at least 100 concerts or so a year, sometimes much, much more, and we’d been teaching the last 15 years,” Casady said. “We’d done a lot of exploring during that period of time that I think we all brought to the table when we went to make a Hot Tuna record.”

The teaching Casady refers to began in 1989 at the Fur Peace Ranch music camp started by Jorma and his wife, Vanessa.

“She coordinates a lot of interesting nonprofit organizations that we work with,” Casady said. “Some are in the Appalachian Mountains for music scholarships and to help out various people.”

It’s there, in the foothills of southeast Ohio, where world-class musicians immerse students in workshops and performances, including Casaday and Kaukonen who have each taught at Fur Peace since the beginning.

Casady’s warmth for the evening was not only shared with his old friends and fellow musicians but also with the Lobero Theatre venue itself.

“From the musicians’ point of view, it’s a wonderful place to play,” he said. “The sound is great, the audience is close and intimate, and it’s in a great part of town. So as musicians we couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 