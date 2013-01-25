12-Year-Old Boy on Bike Seriously Hurt in Crash with Car

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday morning when he was struck by a car on his way to school in Orcutt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded about 8:25 a.m. to a report of a bicycle-vs.-vehicle accident at the intersection of Orcutt and Lakeview roads, CHP Officer Robert Miller said.

The 12-year-old Santa Maria resident was traveling southbound on Orcutt Road on a red bike approaching the intersection when he began weaving in and out of the heavy, westbound traffic stopped for a red light on Lakeview Road, Miller said.

The boy passed in front of a 2009 Chevy HHR driven by a 57-year-old Santa Maria woman, who was possibly making a left-hand turn from eastbound Lakeview to Orcutt Road, according to witnesses.

As the driver traveled across Highway 135 and entered the Orcutt Road intersection, the bike crossed directly into its path, Miller said.

The driver braked but could not stop in time to miss the boy, who was not wearing a helmet during the collision.

Miller said the boy was transported to the Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries involving a possible lower leg injury.

The driver was not injured or arrested, he said.

CHP is still investigating the crash.

