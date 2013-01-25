Byron Katie Addresses Women Business Owners on ‘Clearing the Way for Innovation’

The Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners hosted its first luncheon event of the year on Wednesday at the Montecito Country Club.

Speaker Byron Katie presented, “The Work for Business: Clearing the Way for Innovation” to an audience of more than 150 attendees.

Katie’s “Work” consists of four questions and turnarounds, which is a way of experiencing the opposite of what you believe. When you question a thought, you see around it to the choices beyond suffering.

Katie has been bringing “The Work” to millions of people for more than 20 years. Her free public events, weekend workshops, nine-day School for The Work and 28-day residential Turnaround House have brought freedom to people all over the world.

The Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners is a dynamic organization for women who own all or part of their businesses. NAWBO-SB is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owners to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy.

NAWBO’s next speaker event, “Realize the Dreams of Business Ownership,” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Montecito Country Club. Click here for more information.

— Kim Clark is Noozhawk’s vice president of business development. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.