‘Community Education Series: Transition Planning 101’ Focus of Presentation

The Santa Barbara County Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) and the Santa Barbara Unified School District will present “Community Education Series: Transition Planning 101” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 in the cafeteria at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Community members including parents, guardians, school staff, administrators and representatives from community agencies who support students as they prepare to transition from high school are invited to attend.

An RSVP is required for child care. Indicate the number of children and their ages when calling to RSVP.

Call the Santa Barbara Unified School District Special Education Department at 805.963.4338 x6252 or Santa Barbara County SELPA at 805.683.1424.

