Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:57 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

John Travolta Civil Case to Be Heard in Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 25, 2013 | 10:13 p.m.

The civil case between actor John Travolta and his former pilot — and alleged gay lover — will be heard in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, despite Travolta’s attempts to move the hearings to Los Angeles.

Douglas Gotterba worked as a pilot for Travolta — and corporations Alto Inc. and Constellation Productions Inc. — from 1981 to 1987, according to the complaint filed last November.

He signed a termination agreement in March 1987 while living in Santa Barbara County, which has since become the topic of much debate between himself and Travolta.

When reports came out last summer that Gotterba and Travolta had engaged in a relationship, Travolta’s attorneys insisted that the agreement included a confidentiality agreement, according to the complaint filed by Gotterba’s attorneys from Sanger, Swysen & Dunkle.

The complaint states that Gotterba did not initiate the publicity about the relationship, and Travolta’s attorneys from Laverly & Singer threatened legal action for alleged violations of the “purported confidentiality agreement.”

Gotterba says otherwise, and is suing in the face of Travolta’s threats to sue. Gotterba is asking a judge to declare the March 17, 1987, agreement — without a confidentiality agreement — as valid.

With Judge Donna Geck’s ruling this week, the case will be heard in its entirety in Santa Barbara County, not Los Angeles County. Travolta and his attorneys had argued to move the case since the actor and many witnesses reside in Los Angeles.

Geck insisted that the case be heard here, since Gotterba lived in Santa Barbara at the time the agreement was signed.

“The contract at issue was entered into and was to be performed in Santa Barbara County,” she wrote in her tentative ruling, which she upheld in court Wednesday. “Therefore, Santa Barbara County is a proper place for trial.”

Geck also ruled that Laverly & Singer must pay $2,200 to Sanger, Swysen & Dunkle to pay for the time spent fighting the motion for a change of venue.

Gotterba has given multiple interviews to tabloids and other media, and claims that he was Travolta’s gay lover for six years in the 1980s.

According to the Huffington Post, one of Travolta’s former assistants was the one to first tell the media about their relationship.

Travolta has been married to actress Kelly Preston since 1991, according to the Internet Movie Database.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 