Gold Medalist Kaitlin Sandeno to Speak at SBART’s Women in Sports Luncheon

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table is pleased to announce that Olympic gold medalist and motivational speaker Kaitlin Sandeno will be this year’s featured speaker at the Women in Sports Luncheon to be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Each year, SBART hosts more than 400 female high school and college athletes and their coaches for the free luncheon and lecture to honor the outstanding female athletes in the Santa Barbara community, and to celebrate National Women & Girls In Sports Day and the lasting impact of Title IX legislation.

Sandeno is a four-time Olympic medalist, two-time NCAA champion and 12-time All-American. Considered one of the world’s greatest swimmers, Sandeno competed at USC from 2002-2004 before turning professional prior to the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, where she won gold as the anchor of the world-record setting American 800m free relay, won silver in the 400m IM and won bronze in the 400m free. She also came in fourth in the 200m fly.

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Sandeno is a national spokeswoman for NEGU, which stands for Never Ever Give Up, the motto of Jessica Joy Rees, a young swimmer diagnosed with inoperable cancer who died in January 2012.

During her short life, Jessie dreamed of the day that her motto would become an inspiring message of hope to every child and family. She left behind a global movement of compassion through the Jessie Rees Foundations, and she continues to inspire thousands of people to “NEGU™ in life no matter what!”

The luncheon is fully subsidized through the lead sponsorship provided by Community West Bank with generous support from the Volentine Foundation and from numerous table sponsors, including American Riviera Bank, Business First Bank, Nite Moves, Pacific Western Bank, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, B4T9, the Goleta Lion’s Club, First American Title, Montecito Bank & Trust and Rabobank.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table is an all-volunteer nonprofit that provides a public forum for area coaches and athletes, grants financial support to organizations, teams and individuals to further their participation in sports, and publicly honors athletic performance, scholastic achievement and exemplary ethical behavior.

The public is welcome to attend this special event. Please RSVP by Friday, Feb. 1, at 805.705.4949 or click here to register online. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children.

— Catharine Manset Morreale is a board member for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.