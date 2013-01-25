Karla Torres Joins Brown & Brown Insurance Services as Account Executive

Brown & Brown Insurance Services of California Inc. is pleased to announce that Karla Torres has joined the Brown & Brown team as an account executive in the Santa Barbara/Goleta office.

Within this role, she will oversee management of many of the company’s midsize and large employer cases. She is bilingual and able to provide service to both English- and Spanish-speaking employees.

With 14 years of professional experience in both employee benefits and medical group management, she is equally well-versed in fully-insured and self-insured funding methods, and brings with her the knowledge needed to explore a variety of new and evolving options in today’s ever-changing employee benefits insurance climate.

She is a member of several national, state and local employee benefits associations and is the 2013-14 president-elect for the Santa Barbara Association of Health Underwriters.

Torres attended Santa Barbara City College, where she earned an associate’s degree in communication.

Additionally, she serves her community by volunteering with the American Cancer Society and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

— Cindy Torres is a benefits team leader for Brown & Brown Insurance Services of California Inc.