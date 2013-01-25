Laguna Blanca Invites Community to ‘Think Now’ Talk with Surfer Shaun Tomson

Laguna Blanca School will close its Think Now speaker series with a visit from world champion surfing legend Shaun Tomson.

The community is invited to join in a casual conversation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the school’s Spaulding Auditorium with one of Santa Barbara’s favorite local surf heroes, who will talk about the evolution of surfing as a sport, a culture and a billion-dollar industry.

A South African native, Tomson is recognized as one of the 25 most influential surfers in the world. He played a major role in the development of the professional surfing industry during the 1970s, and is known for changing the way the tube section of the wave is ridden, by using a unique style of pumping and weaving through and around the collapsing sections of the barrel.

He has won six consecutive Gunston 500 competitions, was the Pipeline Masters champion in the winter of 1975-76, and he was the IPS World Champion in 1977, receiving top honors at Surfer Poll.

In addition to surfing, Tomson has started, managed and then sold two multimillion-dollar clothing brands — Instinct in the 1980s and Solitude in the 1990s. He is now an active author, businessman, environmentalist and inspirational speaker.

Created and hosted by Laguna Blanca School, the free Think Now events are meant to tackle issues relevant to students and parents as they navigate today’s ever-changing educational landscape. RSVPs are appreciated, but all who wish to attend are welcome.

For more information, call 805.687.2461 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.