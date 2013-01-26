Santa Barbara’s Transient Occupancy Tax Grows 11% in December

The City of Santa Barbara received just over $788,183 in transient occupancy tax (TOT) for December.

The results were 11 percent over the previous December, despite having one fewer weekend day.

December marks the midpoint in the city’s fiscal year. Through the first six months, TOT is ahead of budget by about $77,000, with more than $7.9 million received year-to-date.

TOT has grown 7.1 percent compared with budgeted growth of 6.1 percent. The current budget for TOT is $14,489,200.

Click here to view the Transient Occupancy Tax table.

— Jill Taura is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.