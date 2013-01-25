Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:11 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

‘Scout-o-Rama’ Event on Feb. 2 to Celebrate 103 Years of Boy Scouts

By Andrew Royster for the Boy Scouts of America Los Padres Council | January 25, 2013 | 1:05 p.m.

Join local Scouts and supporters as they celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the Boy Scouts of America from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

The celebration will be held in true Scout style with a “Scout-o-Rama” featuring a climbing wall, a woodcarving demonstration and, everyone’s favorite, Pinewood Derby Races conducted by Scouts from all over the Central Coast.

A formal flag ceremony at 1 p.m. will include special guests and a color guard consisting of Boy Scouts from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The ceremony will be topped off by the playing of the national anthem on bugle by Scouts and leaders.

There will also be signal towers made out of wood and rope and many other fun interactive events for the public and Scouts.

The Los Padres Council serves more than 7,000 youth in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

For more information contact, Los Padres Council Scout Executive Rebecca Fields at 805.967.0105 x30 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Andrew Royster is a senior district executive for the Boy Scouts of America Los Padres Council.

