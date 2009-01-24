U.S. Naval Sea Cadets: Public Affairs Officer Named

Lt. j.g. Dawn Rademacher, commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets’ Airpac Squadron, has appointed Instructor John Quimby to serve as the unit’s public affairs officer. Quimby replaces Lt. j.g. Jeff Modic, who will continue to serve as escort officer and assistant public affairs officer.

Quimby is new to the Sea Cadets but brings years of Santa Barbara media experience to the post. He was the first program director of K-lite radio in Santa Barbara. Since 1995 he has been the owner of The Production Room, a commercial media production studio.

“I’m so pleased to join an organization that is dedicated to supporting local students as they find their way to opportunity,” Quimby said. “These kids are working on their future. Some will go on to military service. Some will be better prepared for university or career training. They are putting real experience, teamwork and community service on their resume.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in the regional media. We need to tell the story of these local students and this outstanding program.”

Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Airpac Squadron or e-mail Quimby at [email protected]

The Naval Sea Cadet program is for young men and women between the ages of 11 and 17. Cadets are required to have at least a C average in school. They also must be crime free,

drug free, physically fit and a U.S. citizen. Click here for more information.

John Quimby is the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets’ Airpac Squadron spokesman.