Posted on January 25, 2009 | 2:39 p.m.

George Joseph “Captain George” Werier, 1916-2009

A fixture on public-access TV as host of Alive After 65, Werier had a long and distinguished broadcasting and teaching career.

Source: Candi Corbani

George Joseph Werier, actor, director, teacher, radio and television host and longtime community volunteer, passed away earlier this month. A transplanted Canadian and native of Winnipeg, George was known in Santa Barbara as Captain George — host of Alive After 65 on both KTMS-AM radio and Santa Barbara Channels Public Access Channel 17 — as well as Santa Claus, a seasonal role he played for many years. He was 93. Captain George, at left, presides over his Alive After 65 show on Santa Barbara Channels Public Access Television Channel 17. (Santa Barbara Channels photo) Captain George, at left, presides over hisshow on Santa Barbara Channels Public Access Television Channel 17. (Santa Barbara Channels photo)

Most recently, he received recognition as the oldest television host in the United States. More than 700 productions of his senior program have been aired.

Born in 1916, George, who began his acting career at age 3 in the theater, left his mark on a number of communities starting as a young man as a theater teacher on northern Eskimo reservations. His career was interrupted by World War II, in which he earned a number of decorations.

After moving to Los Angeles, he appeared in 57 television dramas, including the Playhouse 90 series in the 1950s and ‘60s, and also worked as resident director of the West Side Center Theater, and taught for the Los Angeles Unified School District. He volunteered at Home for the Aged and The Junior Blind of America.

Diagnosed with macular degeneration more than a decade ago and legally blind, he was an active student at Braille Institute of Santa Barbara. Prior to that time he was the theater coordinator for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

As a former member of the Alcohol Advisory Board of the Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services; speaker for Alcoholics Anonymous; and as a Triangle Club volunteer, he has helped many people struggling with addiction problems to find their way back to a productive life.

He is survived by daughters Michelle Werier of Los Angeles, Roseanne Hoffman of San Diego and Cheryl Holling of Walnut Creek, as well as a sister, Ruth Golden of Los Angeles, and a brother, Val, in Canada.

Candi Corbani is co-producer of Santa Barbara Channels Public Access Channel 17.