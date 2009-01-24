Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Obama May Soon Regret Thinking Geithner Is Indispensable

The treasury secretary nominee may be capable but his tax-cheat actions are far from inspiring.

By Mark Shields | January 24, 2009 | 3:37 p.m.

I do not personally know Timothy Geithner, the lone individual out of some 306 million Americans whom President Obama, in confronting the nation’s gravest economic storm in 75 years, chose to be U.S. treasury secretary.

Mark Shields
Mark Shields
Friends of mine whose judgment I respect do know and speak highly both professionally and personally of Geithner, who may well very well be a superb father, husband, scholar, neighbor and friend. He may even turn out to be “the greatest secretary of the treasury since Alexander Hamilton” (which is what President Bill Clinton publicly called his own treasury secretary, Robert Rubin, for whom Geithner served as under secretary.)

But is he the only possible treasury secretary in whom president Obama can place his confidence? Charles DeGaulle, a man not know for either authentic or false humility, offered this timeless insight: “The cemeteries of the world are full of indispensable men.”

Yes, Geithner may well be a first-rate intellect and a uniquely experienced professional. But what he is not is a wise and conscientious citizen.

This is a man, recall, who served in increasingly higher and more responsible Treasury posts from 1988 to 2001 before moving to the International Monetary Fund, where he worked until being named president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in late 2003. U.S. citizens who work for the IMF — like their fellow citizens who work at World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank — because they do not have their Social Security and Medicare contributions deducted from their paychecks, are four times a year given a separate check, over and above their regular paychecks, which covers the amount of the undeducted payroll taxes. Employees, including Geithner, sign a document that states, “I will pay the taxes for which I have received tax allowance payments.”

A wise, conscientious and patriotic citizen pays what he owes in taxes. America, as the sage Will Rogers observed, “is a great country, but you can’t live in it for nothing.” When Geithner was audited in 2006 by the Internal Revenue Service (which is the largest bureau in the Treasury Department over which the secretary presides), he was found, predictably, not to have paid the Social Security and Medicare taxes he owed for 2003 and 2004.

He then paid what he had failed to previously pay for those two years, but did not pay what he had to have known he had not paid, as well, for 2001 and 2002 (some $42,702 in all) until he was chosen in November for the treasury’s top job by Obama. Under oath before the Senate Finance Committee considering his nomination to be secretary, Geithner attributed his failure to pony up his 2001-2002 unpaid taxes — until the hot spotlight of public and media scrutiny awaited him — to “careless mistakes.”

The senators, so many of whom showed themselves to be towers of Jell-O in 2002 when they were stampeded into voting to take the country to war against Iraq by President George W. Bush, are just as scared in 2009 about the dark economic night now gripping the country. They do not want to be seen as obstructionists who hamper any possible economic recovery by holding up the popular new president’s choice at Treasury.

Obama, knowing all these unanswered and uninspiring details, still went ahead, at the real risk of collateral political damage to his young presidency, and named Geithner to be treasury secretary. Obama thus rejects the words of DeGaulle and instead must believe that in Geithner he has found his indispensable man.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 