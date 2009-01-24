Pediatrician Elected New President of Santa Barbara County Medical Society

The 500-physician member organization, which promotes quality health care in the community and provides a countywide referral service for the public, includes physicians of all specialties throughout the county. Gaitan has been an active member of the society for 14 years and succeeds as president Dr. Richard Ponce of Sansum Clinic Pesetas.
Gaitan, a board-certified pediatrician and Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, has practiced in Santa Barbara County since 1994. He received his bachelor’s degree from UCSB and his medical degree from UCLA, where he received the Most Outstanding Student in Medicine Award. He completed his residency at Children’s Hospital & Research Center in Oakland. He practices at Sansum Clinic, where he is past chairman of the Pediatrics Department. Gaitan currently serves as pediatrics chairman at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He is fluent in English and Spanish. He resides in Santa Barbara with his wife, Michelle, and their three children.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.