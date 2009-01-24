Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara: $725,000 in Grants to Be Presented at Luncheon

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara will hold its Presentation of Funds Luncheon at noon Feb. 9 at El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. The luncheon will feature the presentation of grants totaling $725,000 to 10 local nonprofit organizations selected by the Women’s Fund’s more than 375 members.

The 2008 grants are kept secret until announced at the luncheon, which has been underwritten for the fifth year by Women’s Fund member Meredith Scott and her husband, John. Fund member Kathryn Calise is covering remaining costs so the luncheon remains free for members.

The awards mark a fifth year of Women’s Fund grants — totaling nearly $2.2 million — to programs serving women, children and families on the South Coast. The Women’s Fund concept is simple: Members pool their charitable donations, research critical community needs and then vote on which agencies will receive the funds collected during the year. Voting for the 2008 grants was completed Jan. 16.

The Orfalea Fund has been a generous collaborator since 2006 and the Santa Barbara Foundation has been a partner and fiscal home for the Women’s Fund since 2004.

Rachael Steidl is president of sbparent.com and a member of the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.