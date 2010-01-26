CALM Board of Trustees Welcomes Sheila Zimmerman

Sheila Zimmerman has joined the board of trustees of Child Abuse Listening and Mediation.

Zimmerman has a long history of serving in leadership positions in the Santa Barbara nonprofit community. She was the board president of Girls Inc. for three years and continues to serve on its board. She recently won the Girls Inc. Goleta Valley Center Capital Campaign Leadership Award.

She also has served as president of the Laguna Blanca School Parents’ Auxiliary, where she received the Headmaster’s Award. She is also the past president of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club’s Women’s Board.

Zimmerman received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UCSB, and has worked as a counselor in private practice in Santa Barbara, as well as serving as a school counselor at E.P. Foster Elementary School in Ventura and Adams Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

She is a member of the Alpha Kappa Delta National Honor Society, the California Association of Marriage & Family Therapists, the National Charity League Sustainers and the Santa Barbara Yacht Club Women’s Board, and a founding member of the Girls Inc. 100 Committee.

CALM was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

