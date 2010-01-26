Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:12 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

‘Haiti Relief Benefit’ Set for Wednesday at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion

UCSB's Associated Students Legislative Council will match all donations, up to $25,000

By Scott Bull | January 26, 2010 | 2:23 p.m.

The UCSB Environmental Affairs Board, the Human Rights Council, The Fund for Santa Barbara and KCSB 91.9 FM will present a “Haiti Relief Benefit: Empowering an Equitable Environment and Future” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion.

The suggested minimum donation is $5. All donations will be matched by the Associated Students Legislative Council (up to $25,000) for Direct Relief International and The Lambi Fund.

Dinner and refreshments will be provided.

Dr. Nadege Clitandre, executive director of Haiti Soleil, will present a critical analysis of Haiti’s political and economic history and explore topics ranging from effective aid relief to social and environmental justice. A panel discussion will feature Thomas Tighe, president and CEO of Direct Relief International, and Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams.

The evening also will feature a photo-documentary by Sarah Fretwell Photography, and live music by Justin Ratowsky and Natasha Weidner.

Click here to make a donation online.

— Scott Bull represents the UCSB Associated Students’ Environmental Affairs Board.

