Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:58 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Obituaries

Longtime UCSB Professor Luis Leal Dies at Age 102

A friend says the scholar leaves a legacy of 'gentleness, integrity ... and wonderful calmness'

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | January 27, 2010 | 1:53 a.m.

Luis Leal, a renowned Chicano literature scholar at UCSB, died Monday at age 102.

Luis Leal
Luis Leal

Known as “Don Luis” by his colleagues and students, Leal was a scholar and professor of Mexican and Latin American literature.

He had published dozens of books, including Myths and Legends of Mexico at age 95, and hundreds of articles.

In 1995, UCSB created the Luis Leal Endowed Chair position in its Department of Chicano Studies, where Leal was a professor for decades.

He taught at the University of Mississippi, Emory University and the University of Illinois as well as being a research fellow at UCSB’s Chicano Studies Institute.

He was technically retired when he and his late wife, Gladys, moved to the South Coast, but offered courses because he championed the concept of Chicano literature, said friend Mario Garcia, a professor of Chicana and Chicano studies at UCSB.

Garcia also worked closely with Leal to document his life story in Luis Leal: An Auto/Biography.

“He was always generous with his time, and I learned so much from him,” Garcia wrote in an e-mail to Noozhawk. “I will always remember his gentleness, his integrity, his support of all and his wonderful calmness.”

Leal won the 1997 National Humanities Medal and many other honors from both the U.S. and Mexican governments.

He once told Garcia that “everyone contributes.”

“By that he meant that everyone, regardless of background, has something of value to contribute to society or to the academic world,” Garcia said.

“There was no superego in professor Leal. He appreciated the work of all. I’ll miss our informal chats, our lunches, our coffees, our dinners and just learning from him.”

Funeral arrangements are being made through Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 1915 Chapala St. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road. Plans for a campus memorial are under way.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 