Maravilla Resident Enjoys Perks of Retirement Before Retiring

Dennis Forster is the first to say he’s living the good life. In fact, he might say it is the best of both worlds. By day Forster works full time, enjoying a successful career as a certified financial planner; by night he benefits from a lifestyle that many don’t experience until after they’ve earned a “gold watch.”

Forster and his wife, Patty, moved to Maravilla Senior Living, a luxury retirement community at 5486 Calle Real, in August. They say their only regret is that they didn’t make the move sooner.

“Maravilla offers a carefree and happy lifestyle,” Forster said. “We believe everyone should be in their perfect place — and, Maravilla in Santa Barbara is ours.”

With the majestic Santa Ynez Mountains as a backdrop, Maravilla is located on 20 flat acres off Patterson Avenue. The community’s state-of-the-art campus offers everything in the way of services, features and amenities — designed to enrich and enhance each resident’s quality of life, provide daily living assistance when needed, and offer a rich sense of community. Owned and operated by Senior Resource Group, Maravilla has earned numerous awards for its design and has been praised by industry accreditation officials for the staff’s dedication, professionalism and service that skillfully and compassionately addresses the needs of their residents.

According to Forster, Maravilla lives up to its reputation.

“The staff is phenomenal; we’re catered to at every turn,” he said.

While the Forsters’ move to the retirement community was prompted by his wife’s need for transportation and social opportunities, Forster says both are enjoying new-found freedom as residents of Maravilla.

“I love the low-maintenance lifestyle, and not having to worry about the upkeep of a home,” said Forster. “And since Patty is unable to drive, she now has the freedom of having things to do and places to go while I’m at work.

“Every day she has choices,” he added. “She enjoys participating in Maravilla’s chorus, current events class, water aerobics and playing bridge.”

Beyond the social, educational, cultural and physical activities, the Forsters say Maravilla’s gourmet 12-hour restaurant dining is one of their favorite amenities.

“Before we moved to Maravilla, my wife was good at making reservations,” Forster joked. “Now we don’t even have to do that to enjoy a wonderful meal, and we can relish in entertaining our friends and family.”

Maravilla offers seniors a wide variety of Independent and Assisted-Living residences, available on a monthly basis. Maravilla residents often find they’re spending less per month for a more enriched retirement lifestyle. In addition, residents enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing supportive care services are in place should they need them.

“Moving to Maravilla is a gift to our kids,” Forster said. “Maravilla has everything we need now, and in the future. They won’t have to find a place for us to retire.”

