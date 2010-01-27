Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:46 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Maravilla Resident Enjoys Perks of Retirement Before Retiring

Low-maintenance lifestyle, social amenities and a first-rate restaurant draw praise — and reservations

By Constance Sablan, Maravilla | January 27, 2010 | 3:19 p.m.

Dennis Forster is the first to say he’s living the good life. In fact, he might say it is the best of both worlds. By day Forster works full time, enjoying a successful career as a certified financial planner; by night he benefits from a lifestyle that many don’t experience until after they’ve earned a “gold watch.”

Article Image

Forster and his wife, Patty, moved to Maravilla Senior Living, a luxury retirement community at 5486 Calle Real, in August. They say their only regret is that they didn’t make the move sooner.

“Maravilla offers a carefree and happy lifestyle,” Forster said. “We believe everyone should be in their perfect place — and, Maravilla in Santa Barbara is ours.”

With the majestic Santa Ynez Mountains as a backdrop, Maravilla is located on 20 flat acres off Patterson Avenue. The community’s state-of-the-art campus offers everything in the way of services, features and amenities — designed to enrich and enhance each resident’s quality of life, provide daily living assistance when needed, and offer a rich sense of community. Owned and operated by Senior Resource Group, Maravilla has earned numerous awards for its design and has been praised by industry accreditation officials for the staff’s dedication, professionalism and service that skillfully and compassionately addresses the needs of their residents.

According to Forster, Maravilla lives up to its reputation.

“The staff is phenomenal; we’re catered to at every turn,” he said.

While the Forsters’ move to the retirement community was prompted by his wife’s need for transportation and social opportunities, Forster says both are enjoying new-found freedom as residents of Maravilla.

“I love the low-maintenance lifestyle, and not having to worry about the upkeep of a home,” said Forster. “And since Patty is unable to drive, she now has the freedom of having things to do and places to go while I’m at work.

“Every day she has choices,” he added. “She enjoys participating in Maravilla’s chorus, current events class, water aerobics and playing bridge.”

Beyond the social, educational, cultural and physical activities, the Forsters say Maravilla’s gourmet 12-hour restaurant dining is one of their favorite amenities.

“Before we moved to Maravilla, my wife was good at making reservations,” Forster joked. “Now we don’t even have to do that to enjoy a wonderful meal, and we can relish in entertaining our friends and family.”

Maravilla offers seniors a wide variety of Independent and Assisted-Living residences, available on a monthly basis. Maravilla residents often find they’re spending less per month for a more enriched retirement lifestyle. In addition, residents enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing supportive care services are in place should they need them.

“Moving to Maravilla is a gift to our kids,” Forster said. “Maravilla has everything we need now, and in the future. They won’t have to find a place for us to retire.”

Click here for more information on Maravilla Senior Living, or call 805.967.1965. The onsite sales office is located at 5486 Calle Real.

— Constance Sablan represents Maravilla Senior Living.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 