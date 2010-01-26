Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:04 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Maravilla Senior Living Community Welcomes New Director of Assisted Living

Elizabeth Schierer has 30 years of experience in hospital, long-term patient care

By Constance Sablan, Maravilla | January 26, 2010 | 7:41 p.m.

Maravilla, a resort-style, senior living community, recently appointed Elizabeth Schierer as the new director of assisted living. Managed by Senior Resource Group, Maravilla is an award-winning retirement community offering a variety of services, amenities and housing options for seniors. Schierer will oversee care of the residents living in the 97 assisted-living suites at Maravilla, 5486 Calle Real.

Elizabeth Schierer
Elizabeth Schierer

Schierer has more than 30 years of experience in patient care, both in the hospital and long-term care facility setting. Most recently, she joins Maravilla from Glenview Terrace Nursing Center in Glenview, Ill., where as the director of nursing she facilitated quality care for long-term residents and sub-acute patients. Prior to this, Schierer served as the clinical nurse liaison, overseeing patient admissions and patient hospital transfers and was also the unit director for a transitional care rehabilitation unit. Early in her career, Schierer spent several years as a head nurse at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in the Otolaryngology/Oncology/Plastic Surgery unit.

“Liz’s multidisciplinary approach to providing exceptional, high-quality care and resident service is a wonderful complement to the service-enriched lifestyle and specially trained staff found at Maravilla,” said Brian McCague, Maravilla’s executive director.

Maravilla’s campus community offers residents the ability to comfortably and conveniently “age in place.” From an active, service-enriched Independent Living lifestyle to a secure and supportive Assisted Living lifestyle, Maravilla provides a continuum of care to meet residents’ needs today and in the future.

In addition to enjoying full-service retirement living within a distinctively designed environment, Assisted Living residents receive assistance with Activities of Daily Living, medication assistance and counseling, three meals daily, and the peace of mind of 24-hour staffing.

Maravilla’s state-of-the-art campus offers a wealth of resort-style amenities such as a movie theater with stadium-style seating, fully equipped fitness center, high-tech Internet lounge, heated swimming pool and spa, on-site beauty/barber salon and gourmet restaurant-style dining room and Bistro café. The community includes 32 cottages, 60 senior residences, 155 Independent Living residences, 97 Assisted Living suites, as well as a secured residential memory care environment offering SRGs proprietary In Touch® dementia care program.

Click here for more information on Maravilla Senior Living, or call 805.967.1965. The onsite sales office is located at 5486 Calle Real.

— Constance Sablan represents Maravilla Senior Living.

 
