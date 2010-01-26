Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:07 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Bank & Trust Steps Up to Support Haitian Relief Efforts

The bank matches associates' donations, for a total contribution of $10,077 to Direct Relief International

By Carolyn Tulloh | January 26, 2010 | 5:38 p.m.

Montecito Bank & Trust is known for its local community support, so when it received reports about local Direct Relief International’s immediate Haitian emergency mobilization efforts, the bank’s associates mobilized, too.

Bank associates began asking what they could do to assist.

Chairman Michael Towbes and president/CEO Janet Garufis responded with a challenge: The bank would match associates’ donations up to $5,000.

“Associates are the ones who took this charitable lead, and I am thrilled to report that as of today, just one week after our challenge offer, our associates raised $5,077 and the bank will donate an additional $5,000 for a total donation of $10,077 for Direct Relief International’s Haitian relief efforts,” Garufis said. “While Michael Towbes has always set the standard for community support, our associates continually demonstrate their commitment as well. We hope other local companies will do what they can to support Direct Relief International. I wholeheartedly applaud our associates and am honored to be part of this wonderful bank that has such a huge heart.”

Montecito Bank & Trust is a locally owned community bank founded in 1975. It has branch offices in Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Solvang, Ventura and Westlake Village.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.

 
