Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:56 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Marriott Hotel Project Sent Back to Drawing Board — Again

Despite plan revisions, developers have yet to pass muster with Goleta's Design Review Board

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 27, 2010 | 2:54 a.m.

Proponents of the embattled Marriott Residence Inn project in Goleta returned for another go at their proposed extended-stay hotel Tuesday at Goleta’s Design Review Board meeting. But they were sent back to the drawing board.

What was once a 140-room hotel was redesigned to occupy a smaller area at the 6300 Hollister Ave. address, via the relocation of some rooms and the elimination of others. According to the project’s planners, the building was set back another 22.5 feet from its Hollister Avenue frontage, and third-floor elements were modified to give the hotel a smaller profile against the mountain views north of the city.

Tuesday’s conceptual review came after years of wrangling among the applicant; rival hotel operators, who feared the competition to their bottom line; city officials, who expressed interest for more hotels in the area; environmentalists, who decried the effects of the project; and members of the local Chumash community, who protested the disturbance of known ancestral sites.

The hotel previously came close to moving forward, only to be withdrawn by the developer because of a lawsuit levied by members of the Chumash community represented by local land-use attorney Marc Chytilo.

Despite progress made by the current design, which is still three stories high but complies with the 35-foot height maximum in the city’s building policies, members of the public expressed lingering skepticism about the project. Three choices — A, B and C, which vary slightly in design and room count — were offered to the Design Review Board as alternatives.

“We’re a little disappointed that the plans today look like the plans of a few years ago,” said attorney Anna Citron, who works with Chytilo on land-use cases.

Local development watchdog Gary Earle said the design “just nibbles at the corners of the building.”

The most vocal commenter Tuesday, however, was Design Review Board planning chairwoman Cecilia Brown, irritated at the design’s apparent lack of deference for Goleta’s typically low-profile community character.

“Our community character is important and should be expressed by how your project fits into the community, not how our community fits your project,” she told the applicants. “Once this building is built, that’s it. We lose the view of the mountains.”

The mountain view along the Hollister corridor is designated a scenic view in Goleta’s General Plan.

As for the applicants, representing developer R.D. Olson, tweaking the hotel’s dimensions continue to be a challenge. They maintain that they need the rooms to remain a feasible operation, given land costs. A two-story building, they say, would result in a larger ground footprint.

The discussion of cultural resources or potential cuts to the bottom line of other hotels in the area did not come into play Tuesday, but at least one representative from another local hotel and Chumash spokesman Frank Arrendondo attended Tuesday’s meeting and took notes.

The project’s developers will return to the Design Review Board on Feb. 9 with a fourth option, which will involve more work with the hotel’s southwest third-story element.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 