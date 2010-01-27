Committee Sends Revisions for Medical Marijuana Ordinance to Council

Recommendations include a citywide cap of seven dispensaries in various areas of Santa Barbara

Recommended revisions for Santa Barbara’s medical marijuana ordinance were decided Tuesday by the city’s Ordinance Committee.

The Phase I suggestions — which focus on location and operational requirements — will go to the City Council so a new ordinance can be adopted.

Discussions have gone from the Ordinance Committee — which now includes Councilmen Grant House, Frank Hotchkiss and Bendy White — to the Planning Commission and back again.

There was debate over the total number of dispensaries to allow, areas of the city to include for possible locations, and the status of existing dispensaries.

Ultimately, House and Hotchkiss passed through recommendations allowing a total of seven dispensaries in various areas in order to avoid concentrating them in just one area — such as Eastside, Westside, downtown, Upper State Street, the Mesa, the De la Vina corridor and Mission/State streets. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital also was discussed as a possible location.

White said he was more comfortable with a three- or four-dispensary citywide cap.

A new mapping system also would help applicants choose an acceptable location. Instead of city maps with radii bubbles showing where not to go, a list of allowed blocks could be more simple, senior planner Danny Kato said.

Existing dispensaries include three permitted by the current ordinance — two of which are open and operating, and at least one nonconforming dispensary grandfathered in because it was operating before the city had an ordinance.

All of the dispensaries will have a certain amount of time to comply with security and operational standards, but will be allowed to stay at their current locations until a change of ownership, Kato said.

Changes to the applicant process also are included in the recommendations. An appeal to the City Council, instead of the Planning Commission as it is now, was suggested since the appeals would get a review by elected officials.

Although the Phase I revisions are headed to the City Council, the collective vs. dispensary debate was at the forefront of Tuesday’s meeting.

Interpretation of state laws has not cleared up the question of the legality of storefront dispensaries.

While Proposition 215 and Senate Bill 420 allow for collectives — groups of patients and primary caregivers who cultivate marijuana for medical use — retail models that make a profit most likely are not considered legal. However, nonprofit models that have a storefront — like a “high-security pharmacy,” Kato said — may be legal.

Dispensary owners who have attended meetings have repeatedly mentioned their commitment to being nonprofit, having stringent security requirements and creating a collective alliance among themselves in Santa Barbara.

They’re worried about the status of their storefronts since the proposed cap could cut many of them out of the picture, though existing ones would be grandfathered in.

Physicians spoke Tuesday in favor of dispensaries, saying safe access is necessary for patients and not everyone has the physical capacity to grow their own marijuana.

“I fear that the City Council is responding to fear mongering,” said Dr. Stephen Rifkind, a practicing attorney and physician who writes recommendations for medical marijuana.

Most concerns regarding dispensaries are based on the inappropriate use of marijuana and the potential for crime.

The illegal use of marijuana most likely wouldn’t go away even if dispensaries were banned, so it’s important to continue working on the ordinance allowing them, Hotchkiss said.

House, serving as the “memory for the group” as the sole remaining member of the Ordinance Committee on the council, said it was important to move forward without taking on the larger legal definitions in order to get some regulations in place.

The City Council put a moratorium — or suspension ordinance — in place for applications in the pipeline, so no more dispensaries can be established until a new ordinance is adopted.

