Scholarship Foundation Announces Art Scholarship Award Winners

Community donations will help 16 local high school seniors continue their education

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has announced its 2010 Art Scholarship Award winners.

They are: Shirin Makareni, Keaton Hudson, Sally Yingst, Casey Underwood, Skyler Muench, Sheridan Massey, Ariane Schmidt-Clausius, Tynan Daniels, Ashley Torrey, Oliver Riesenweber, Dayana Oropeza, Sarah Friedland, Braelyn Hamill, Phillip Freegard, Sabrina Sorich and Amber Rexford.

2010 marks the 31st year the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has connected local art students with scholarship support from community donors.

An exhibition and reception was held Thursday at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Ridley-Tree Education Center. Patsy Hicks, director of education at the museum, served as the master of ceremonies.

Art awards are based on the quality of student portfolios, and are granted to high school seniors planning to continue their education in the arts. The 2010 competition was judged by local artists Anthony Askew, Jan Handtmann and Patti Jacquemain.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara inspires, encourages and supports Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of college, graduate and vocational education through financial aid advising and scholarships.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.