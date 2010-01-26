Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team Undergoes Water Training

SBCSAR takes advantage of high water flow on the Santa Ynez River to practice techniques

On Saturday, 16 members of the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team, a volunteer unit of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, took advantage of the recent rains and high water flow on the Santa Ynez River to practice swift-water rescue techniques, both from the shore and in the water.

Since the early 1980s, SBCSAR has been a fully trained and equipped swift-water rescue team performing rescues when needed.

The team stands ready 24/7 to respond to such rescues.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.