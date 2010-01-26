Traffic Camera Added on Highway 101 at Carrillo Street

Caltrans has activated a traffic camera on Highway 101 at Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara.
The camera will show real-time traffic conditions on Caltrans’ District 5 Web site.
There are now four active cameras in Santa Barbara County, three in Pismo Beach, two in the Atascadero/Santa Margarita area and one in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. There are two cameras in Santa Cruz County and one in Monterey County.
Click here to view the statewide network of cameras.
Motorists also can call the automated California Highway Information Network at 800.GAS.ROAD for current conditions for any highway in the state.
— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans, District 5.