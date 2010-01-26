Village Properties Renews Lease for Santa Barbara Office
The independent brokerage will maintain a branch at 4050 Calle Real
By Ted Hoagland | January 26, 2010 | 5:26 p.m.
Village Properties, a South Coast independent residential brokerage, has renewed the lease of its 8,183-square-foot Santa Barbara branch at 4050 Calle Real, Suite 120.
Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes of Hayes Commercial Group represented the lessor, Foothills Venture.
Clarice Clarke of Lee & Associates represented Village Properties.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
